Transcript for North Carolina wins 6th NCAA title

We'll talk about the game everyone is talking about. Unc getting sweet redemption last night beating Gonzaga and taking home their sixth national championship and who else is better to be there than our own T.J. Holmes out there in Phoenix, Arizona. How are you doing, T.J.? Reporter: Hey, I'm doing well but talking to these players after winning a national championship last night, talking to them one-on-one, I didn't see a lot of smiles. There was a lot of emotion. It was like a weight had been lifted because they have been on what they called themselves a redemption tour for the past year to where anything less than a national championship this year was unacceptable. Well, they got it but it was not pretty. This year, the confetti is going to fall for north Carolina. Reporter: Redemption for North Carolina. Bringing the championship back to chapel hill. Reporter: The tar heels are champions once again beating Gonzaga for their sixth title in school history. One of the time-outs I said we've been here before. We got to play the last three minutes. Reporter: The back and forth game finally turned on this play, North Carolina's Isaiah hicks hanging in the air to score with 25 seconds to go down by three, Gonzaga still had a chance. Comes in. Blocked by Meeks. Reporter: But senior Kennedy Meeks came up with the big block which triggered another huge play. Dunks it for the five-point lead. Reporter: Justin Jackson's dunk that sealed the deal. The tar heels' bench and fans went into a frenzy. Crushing the 'zags dream of their first ever championship. Once I got the rebound I said -- I can't even explain it. I was trying to find somebody to hug. Everybody running away and I was mad at everybody because nobody hugged me. Reporter: The tar heels bounced back from last year's buzzer beater loss to Villanova. This guy, Chris Jenkins who made that heartbreaking shot was sitting behind the bench and sporting a North Carolina t-shirt. He was cheering on his little brother Nate who plays for the tar heels. After the game unc fans stormed the streets. And, yes, guys, what you saw just a few hours ago was a championship and already what you're seeing behind me is the court being packed up on its way to hide show to be stored. Unc will have the option to buy it if they want to. One thing not going away the controversy over officiating. A lot of talk about the officials and a lot of foul calls but still don't want that to taint what was a huge night for the university of north Carolina. Tar heel nation. I think no matter what, people are going to complain about the officials, T.J., so no sweat on them. You said that the players weren't too excited. Looked like the fans made up for it. Oh, of course, they did. Of course, they did. But still the players, it was emotional. This was all about a championship, the redemption tour is what they called it. It was championship or bust. Maybe they can celebrate tonight. Over to rob Marciano.

