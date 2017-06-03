Transcript for North Korea fires new round of ballistic missiles

here at home, a new test for president trump on the world stage. North Korea firing several missiles, their second round in less than a month. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz joins us from Washington. Martha, how is the U.S. Responding to in this morning? Reporter: Good morning, robin. U.S. Strategic command was tracking those missiles and quickly assured Americans that there was no danger to the homeland and overnight the state department condemned the launches. The four missiles were not believed to be intercontinental ballistic missiles but did travel some 600 miles before landing in the water between Japan and the Korean peninsula. Regardless of the fact they were not icbms these launches appear to show progress by the north Koreans towards their goal of perfecting a missile capable of hitting the U.S. President trump has vowed that North Korea will not get a nuclear capable missile that could strike the U.S. It's unclear how he would stop them. But right now, robin, the national security teams are reviewing North Korea policy. Absolutely. All right. Martha, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.