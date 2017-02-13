Transcript for North Korea missile test aimed at Japan while Trump met with prime minister

We move on to the latest on president trump. His first major foreign policy challenge this weekend when North Korea launched a ballistic missile test as president trump was hosting the Japanese prime minister at mar-a-lago. Terry Moran tracking it and the timing likely not a coincidence. Reporter: You're right. This is straight out of the North Korea regime's playbook. They like to test and provoke new presidents. So far they're getting the response, an emergency meeting at the U.N. Security council this afternoon called by the U.S. And Japan after that missile launch this weekend. This morning, North Korea is calling its latest missile test a success after launching a medium-range ballistic missile this weekend towards the sea of Japan. President trump and the first lady were dining at mar-a-lago, the president's private club in Florida with Japanese prime minister shinzo Abe and his wife when the news broke. The Japanese prime minister called the launch absolutely intolerable. President trump vowed solidarity with America's ally. I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally 100%. Thank you. Reporter: But those words are a far cry from candidate trump on the campaign trail just eight months ago when he suggested that the U.S. Promised to stand with Japan in a conflict with North Korea could start a world War and that Japan was taking advantage of U.S. Protection. And they're not even paying us. How stupid are we, folks? How stupid are we? Reporter: This latest north Korean missile launch comes as president trump's national security team is in turmoil under fire from inside and outside the government. National security adviser Mike Flynn is facing serious questions about his contacts with Russia before taking office. Though he did speak with his south Korean counterpart to condemn the weekend launch. Democrats are demanding an investigation of Flynn over those contacts with Russia and one thing that's been surprising about this, president trump who is a combative personality quick to defend his white house, he's been conspicuously silent here, not publicly defending his own national security adviser so far, robin. People have noticed that. All right, Terry. The white house also expected to

