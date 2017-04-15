Now Playing: Solving the North Korea problem

Now Playing: Tensions ratchet up between North Korea and the United States

Now Playing: North Korea responds to Trump, rising tensions with the US

Now Playing: Foreign policy comes to the forefront as tensions rise

Now Playing: North Korea shows military muscle at parade celebrating the country's late founder

Now Playing: Analysis of North Korea's missiles and their potential to reach the US

Now Playing: Trump monitors the North Korea situation from Mar-A-Lago

Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's foreign policy and handling of North Korea

Now Playing: Panic leads to stampede at New York's Penn Station during rush hour

Now Playing: Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world

Now Playing: First round of the NBA playoffs begins

Now Playing: Family of former teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out

Now Playing: Delta offers passengers up to $10,000 for being bumped from flight

Now Playing: Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'

Now Playing: Prince Harry to spend the Easter holiday with girlfriend Meghan Markle and her family

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Family of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student pleads for their safe return

Now Playing: Dog gifted too small doggie bed gets one that actually fits

Now Playing: How to make almond crunch for Passover

Now Playing: Josh Groban opens up about his Broadway debut