Transcript for What does North Korea's third failed missile launch this month mean for the US

Joining us now from Washington is retired kornell Steve ganyard. Thanks for joining us. Good morning. This launch is significant because the U.S. Has an aircraft carrier in waters nearby but this is their third launch this month alone. What can you tell us about this particular missile? I believe they're dubbing it a carrier killer. Paula, this is interesting because this is a missile that we saw for the first time in that parade a couple weeks ago in Pyongyang. One of the things they noticed is there were guidance spins. As this parade went by they could see that it had guidance spins. Analysts think this is intended to attack U.S. Aircraft carriers. Kim Jong-un has been very careful here not to launch a long-range missile or to do a nuclear test in a way that would be provocative to the point that the trump administration would put new economic sanctions in place. So they will continue to test. They'll continue to develop these missiles, but this missile in and of itself was not especially provocative. Steve, interesting noises coming out of the trump administration. On the one hand you have the president warning of a potent potentially marriage conflict. And then you have secretary tillerson say yesterday that maybe the U.S. Will engage in talks with North Korea. Do you see that happening? That's one of the things the U.S. Has resisted for years, Bo Democrat and Republican president is have resisted that. I think what you saw yesterday from secretary tillerson is a little softening. He was clear to say we don't want regime change. We just want something that would look like a freeze. They'll continue to ramp up diplomatic pressure. The military pressure continues to get ramped up. The real cards that the administration and all of the U.N. Has to play are the economic cards, and we should see those rolled out in the days to come. China a key part of that. Steve ganyard, thank you very much for your analysis on this

