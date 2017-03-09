Transcript for How will North Korea's latest nuclear test affect the US?

First and foremost, if the claims are true. Good morning, Paula. That the north has a hydrogen bomb and can use it on the U.S., how concerning is this to you? It's bag concern, Paula. This is a step up in nuclear capability. In the past, they had only demonstrated what we call a fission bomb. What the U.S. Used in nagasaki and Hiroshima. The is looking to be much more powerful. A big step up in capability. Very worrying when you put it together with the pictures of Kim Jong-un showing a miniaturized thermo nuclear device. The president has promised fire and fury. What options does he have here? Dan, other than a preempt I strike, which nobody wants to do because it could turn the whole peninsula into fire and cause numerous casualties. You turn to economic sanctions. We have had three discussions with the prime minister of Japan. Maybe there are xik sanctions that the U.N. Will ramp up here. Right now, we have no options other than economic sanctions and what is a containment strategy for this new nuclear threat. South Korea is asking the U.S. To deploy its strongest assets. Could this H mean war or do we have to live with them proliferating weapons and possibly selling them? We heard what could be code for requesting the United States to reintroduce tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. U.S. Tactical weapons. They would be air-dropped. It's a back to the future kind of cold war capability that had been moved out of Europe and South Korea in the '90s. It's back to a much tenser time. I think we'll have to learn to live with a nuclear North Korea. Thank you, Steve ganyard. We appreciate it. We want to remind everybody to tune in for a special edition of "This week" later on. Martha Raddatz reporting the live from Houston. She'll have tlaits news on north Korea and hurricane Harvey. Speaking of Harvey, just as the gulf recovers, there is another big storm brewing right now out in the atlantic. Hurricane Irma.

