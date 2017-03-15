Northeast digs out after major winter storm

More
The late season storm dropped as much as 41 inches of snow in upstate New York and left coastal communities dealing with snow and wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.
2:08 | 03/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northeast digs out after major winter storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46140105,"title":"Northeast digs out after major winter storm","duration":"2:08","description":"The late season storm dropped as much as 41 inches of snow in upstate New York and left coastal communities dealing with snow and wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.","url":"/GMA/video/northeast-digs-major-winter-storm-46140105","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.