Transcript for Northeast winter storm brings flooding threat to coastal states

More on the threat to coastal communities from Delaware up to Massachusetts. High tides could be two to flee feet higher than Normal and gio Benitez is covering that in situacituate, Massachusetts. We are on the edge of the storm just beginning to feel those winds, in fact, measuring some 15 to 20-mile-per-hour winds already but the concern is over the next few hours because this afternoon specifically this afternoon we're going to get high tide. If the timing is right and we see the high tide at the same time as those strong northeasterly wins, that could be a recipe for disaster all along the coast because we could see those storm surges of up to 3 feet high. I want to show you right now what it looks like all along the coast. We've got coastal flood warnings from Delaware all the way up to Massachusetts. That's where you got to keep your eye out. Those are the towns that are of concern right now. We could see some waves of up to 15 feet high, George. 15 feet. That is surfing. For more on those storm surges that could affect the east coast let's go to WABC's Toni Yates. How is it going out there, Toni? Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The wind has been whipping nonstop. We've been out here since 3:00 this morning. And it has been going. You can see these big mounds here behind me. They're called berms and several Jersey shore towns have built them up on the more narrow stretches of the beaches because they are expecting those 6 to 10-feet-high waves coming in hoping the berms will keep them back a little bit to protect the boardwalks, the streets and, of course, people's homes. Hopefully they will hold. Toni, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.