Transcript for Northwestern professor wanted in Chicago slaying

Now to that nationwide manhunt for northwestern professor and an oxford employee on the run and considered armed and dangerous. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the details and good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you too, Michael. It's a twisting, shocking story. Police doing all they can to catch up with these two men with strong ties to academia, now prime suspects in a most gruesome crime. This morning, U.S. Marshals joined law enforcement for a professor and employee of two of the most prestigious colleges in the world. The pair wanted for first degree murder. Both subjects considered armed and dangerous. Reporter: That's 42-year-old Wyndham Lathem, former microbiology professor at northwestern university. Police believe he and Andrew Warren, a treasury employee at oxford are guilty of stabbing 26-year-old Trenton cornell-duranleau to death in Lathem's luxurious Chicago apartment. Police arriving on scene last Thursday at 8:30 P.M. After an anonymous source called 911 telling them a crime had been committed on the tenth floor. This place is very safe most of the time I I've been here 14 years. Reporter: While a motive is unknown police believe Lathem had a relationship with cornell-duranleau. Northwestern telling ABC news he's been placed on administrative leave currently banned from entering any of their campuses. I had him give a talk to some students about his research and he just seemed like a perfectly Normal guy. Reporter: And oxford university officials are also in touch with investigators. Police say the two are no longer in Illinois and are using social media to speak directly to the suspects and hopefully for a peaceful surrender. We sure hope it's going to be peaceful. They flagged theib passport. Hopefully they're not getting too far. All right, Adrienne, thanks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.