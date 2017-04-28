Transcript for Most notable moments of Trump's first 100 days in office

We're back now with more on president trump's first 100 days in office tappand the highs and lows that have shaped his time in office so tar. I, Donald John trump do solemnly swear. Welcome to your first day. We will not go away. All the way back to the Washington monument sflp the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period. Sean spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that. But the point really is. Alternative facts? The FBI is investigating the Russian development's effects orts to interfere in the election. I have nothing to do with Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing tonight on his salad, that's a Russian connection. Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States. Hooray, we did pit the. Will American tax payers pay for the wall? Ultimately, lit come out of what is happening with Mexico. Is there those people in the country impose a threat to our public saferty or have committed a crime will be the first to go. Reporter: What about the others who aren't? They're watching this. No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here. A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees. They're bad dudes coming in here. Bad hombres. Bad boys. Bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Wiretaps cover a lot of things. Have row seen any evidence? No, I haven't. This is fake news. The press should be ashamed of themselves. These stop shaking your head again. I mean in the sense of rocky the movie, because I came out to punch you. And also, I don't talk so good. Further consideration of hr 1268 is postponed. The nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch is confirmed. Mike Flynn is a fine person. And I asked for his resignation. He respectfully gave it. Any chance ivanka might have an office in the white house? We'll have to see what happens. Go buy ivanka's stuff. She's been counseled. Trump is back on social media. Now the president has weighed in on Twitter. Any message for North Korea. Zmo gotta behave. Let's get right to the breaking news overnight. President trump's military strike on Syria. Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. I don't think that there is a presidential period of time in the first 100 days where anyone's done nearly what we have been able to do. Our political consul Tant Matthew dowd joins us now from Austin, Texas. 99 days in, a lot has happened. What has been trump's worst moment so far? I would say the low point of his presidency was the Saturday morning in March when he got up in the morning and sent a series of tweets, falsely accusing the former president, president Obama, of wiretapping. That had to be, for a president, this president, probably the lowest point so far. But did nothing much to the people who voted for him with the phew polls coming out. What has been his best moment so far? When youook at this president, when he put his hand on the bible and took the oath of office, from most polls, he's drifted down ever since. In one sense, that's the high point. I would say, his nomination. And then being able to secure Neil Gorsuch to the supreme court. It's a big deal. He'll probably be on the supreme court for 30 years. In my view, that's probably the most significant point so far of his presidency. We heard if president trump last night saying the job is harder than he thought it would be. What does he need to do going forward? The end of the 100 days. The 100 days is a sprint. The presidency is marathon. I would concentrate on the next 1,000 days. Presidents are usually defooned by a crisis. He needs to get the situation room ready. Know who is in those chairs that is going to make the decision. St like John F. Kennedy in the Cuban missile crisis, presidents are fundamentally defined by spops to crisis. Thank you, Matt. Great to be here. Coming up on our big board,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.