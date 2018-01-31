Transcript for Notable moments from Trump's State of the Union address

George is in Washington, D.C. For that big moment for the president, his very first state of the union address. Yeah, Amy, and, yeah, a group of us had lunch with the president yesterday before the address. The president was saying he really hoped it would be a uniting moment. That's what he was going to try to do. That speech he chose to give did not do the trick last night. It was about the iciest reception I have ever seen inside that house chamber. Democrats and Republicans as divided as ever. And, George, the president even made news walking out of the speech. A comment he made after his address about that secret GOP memo was caught on a hot Mike. And a Kennedy delivering the democratic response. George, fun being poked at him, the curse of having to give the state of the union response. It always seems to happen. This time the question was, was he wearing chapstick? Was it chapstick? Was it drool? We'll talk to him about that. First Jon Karl starts us off. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. The white house had promised an optimistic and unifying speech. Much of the speech certainly was optimistic, but from my vantage point inside that chamber this was not a speech that unified congress. For his first official state of the union address, it was an upbeat, positive president trump. The state of our union is strong because our people are strong. Reporter: Boasted about an American comeback. For many years companies and jobs were only leaving us. But now they are roaring back, they're coming back. They want to be where the action is. They want to be in the united States of America. That's where they want to be. Reporter: And he highlighted low unemployment numbers for minorities. African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded. And hispanic-american unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history. Reporter: Democrats just weren't buying it. They spent most of the night sitting silently even as the president called for bipartis bipartisanship and unity. We all share the same home, the same heart, the same destiny and the same great American flag. We proudly stand for the national anthem. Reporter: The president laid out his priorities for the year. Some clearly designed to appeal to Democrats. I have directed my administration to make fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of my top priorities. I am asking both parties to come together to give us safe, fast, reliable and modern infrastructure. Reporter: And making his pitch for his immigration proposal, the president highlighted the horrific flight of two families whose teenage daughters were killed by the criminal gang ms-13. Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as illegal, unaccompanied, alien minors. Reporter: But the specifics of his plan to protect dreamers and tighten border security drew hiss and boos from Democrats. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our flag -- Reporter: As congress debates the fate of the so-called dreamers, president trump had this message. My duty and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber is to defend Americans, to protect their safety, their families, their communities and their right to the American dream because Americans are dreamers too. Reporter: The president took a hard line on North Korea, highlighting the repressiveness of Kim Jong-un's regime with the story of this man, a north Korean defector who was tortured and had his limbs amputated before he managed to escape the brutal regime. Today he has a new leg, but I understand you still keep those old crutches as a reminder of how far you've come. Your great sacrifice is an inspiration to us all. Reporter: As the president sketched out his immigrant proposal, there was one campaign promise that was noticeably absent, no mention whatsoever of the second half of his most repeated campaign promise that Mexico would be paying for the wall.

