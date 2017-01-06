Transcript for The Note: Trump shakes up global stage

As in trump just hours away from making that big announce about the Paris climate accord this could be a dramatic break from the world community right now only Syria and Nicaragua have not signed on. This morning more than forty house Democrats are calling for Jared cushion a looses security clearance over reports that he failed to properly disclose secret meetings with the Russians. And former vice president Joseph Biden launching a new political action committee it's called American possibilities. And it is sparking some speculation that he could run into point 18. We wanna start with a presence climbing he'll decision our senior White House correspondent Sicilian vacant is at the White House this morning good morning Cecilia. It earned good morning to you White House sources tell us that the president is likely to pull out of that Harris climate deal today the president himself. Not offering any hints instead he is tapping into his days as a reality TV star teasing ahead that big announcement this afternoon. His announcement came overnight in the form of what else a tweets. President trump says his much anticipated decision on the Paris climate accord will come today at 3 PM in the Rose Garden. It's a decision he's been talking up for days. Yesterday at the White House. Yeah. Even on his big foreign trip saying he would make his final decision this week. Both in and outside the White House the lobbying is fears his inner circle deeply divided. Chief strategist Steve Bannon along with 22 senate Republicans pushing for withdrawal. Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn a Democrat and daughter Yvonne stop pushing to stay. Apple's Tim Cook and test was Elon Musk making personal last minute please musk even threatening to resign from White House advisory councils if the president backs out of the deal. Global warming and that that it a lot of it's a hoax the hoax and it's a money making industry okay. That was that candidate trump on the campaign trail aides now say the president's views on climate change our revolving. Now the president seems poised to back out of that landmark climate deal dismissing the advice of even the Pope. Prompting responses from both sides of the aisle Bernie Sanders called it a horrific mistake and former Republican governor Mitt Romney tweeted. Affirmation of the Paris agreement is not only about the climate it is also about America remaining the global leader. Well. Polls show that a majority of Americans overwhelmingly opposed withdrawing from the Paris deal but George as you say if the US does leave this accord it would leave us with just two other countries standing alongside. Nicaragua and Syria. You have big break right there meantime Hillary Clinton not going anywhere she's out in public again last night talking about the election talking to this climate change deals well. Yet George this is basically 2016 all over and she's talking about the reasons for her loss blaming everything from. The FBI director to James told me to even her own party take a listen to that went. I get the nomination. So I'm now that nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. We Mina I mean it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was. Mediocre to poor nonexistent. Wrong. I had to inject money into it this is the audience and with that cute that Twitter war the president tweet it right after that a few hours after she spoke cricket Hillary Clinton. Now blames everybody but herself refuses to say she was a terrible candidate and of course Hillary Clinton fired back with a tweet of her road. She is making fun of the president's tweet from a day earlier that incomparable word saying that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. She used the word George that none of us can pronounce I will spare you my attempt to pronounce it again except her tweet was retreated tens of thousands times more than the president's. Original oneself it's like leaving everything went okay day capacity I don't know I'm not. Thank you still let's go over to Amy. Ari Georgia for more now on the Paris climate accord and what is involved and global impact our chief national correspondent Tom promises here's so. Tom start with what's at stake yet at first it it was the largest climate agreement in history 195. Nation something on. To cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly every country in the world Amy except to Syria. In Nicaragua now the US pulls out is to join that very small and right now very infamous club so what is at stake here war the US pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 46%. By two point 15 but every country sits the rules initially to so people don't like that China for instance doesn't start really until 2030 the ultimate goal of the climate pair supported here's what it is. We want to make sure global temperatures don't rise above three point six. Five Fahrenheit. Experts believe that's the point of no return now and we heard from to serious reporting that there is quite the battle brewing inside the walls the White House so. Talk a little lit bit more about. Who president trump is getting advice from as he weighs his decision this is huge publicly and privately first goes to stay. You bought the trump Jared Kushner and Rex Tillerson the secretary of state no no of course he booked endured the closest advisors to president trump. And Rick social former CEO of ExxonMobil they want to stay in but those opting to come out. Big name Steve Bannon chief White House strategists. And the EPA administrator squat Scott Pruitt veer argument. Is that this goes against the America first policy it's gonna hurt. The one point one million jobs in the fossil fuel industry and remember the campaign promise that president trump said he's gonna come out of the pierce climate accord. And he made the promise West Virginia Kentucky and California. And of course if he does break this would be the biggest public split from the bunker trump so far the decisions. Soon. 3 o'clock hopefully not on our right. Look back over to George okay thanks very much we're joined now by have close a friend and ally of the president Christopher Ruddy CO the conservative web site news actress thanks for joining us again. This morning his subdivision laid out on the White House right now by Tommy honest. Bottom line it does seem to be the presence to things toward keeping that campaign promise. Well it seems that way George based on the press reports. I do think and you 122 senators I think Tom mentioned this right to the president including via senate majority leader McConnell saying we should pull out. It's very onerous you know people forget I lived in Europe you've been over Europe many times people don't drive as much American cars. To do to reduce your carbon emission footprint on your car by 26%. By the year 20/20 five that is going to be. Cost the auto industry here billions and billions of dollars. He'll cost American consumers during that period so we should look at the impact I personally think that the president should kick this over the senate because it impacts American lives. There should be a treaty discussion on it. There should be modifications. And it looked China it's not implementing nearest until 2030 why should we be doing it by 20/20 five let's talk about the divisions inside the White House want more more reports the president has isolated frustrated. Unhappy with the staff wants a big shakeup in the past you've advocated that. Well let's go over the president's mood I'm hearing that he's in a good positive Rudy came back from Europe put them NATO allies on our notice heady can't get. You can't be under spending us by F by a third to two thirds. In defense spending. Great meetings and Israel in the Arab world. I think there's always going to be divisions I do think there's going to be a couple of major changes to retreat changes in the next 23 months I don't think it will be a wholesale. Shake up but that's good I think it's also normal this is not a politician that was elected to office. He is finding out discovering. What really works and who that keep people he needs so I think the changes will be good and I think it'll be positive president up and tweeting again early this morning of course was up early yesterday morning as well that famous now local staff think tweet. Day lawyers are telling him you're gonna yourself and a lot of trouble if you keep tweeting about Russia and the investigations is there anybody there. Who can get a handle on this. Well the president has to get a handle on it I I personally think I I predicted it would take about six months for those tweets to become under. More of a discipline review process. The president is a guy that likes to speak his mind this is how he made his whole career I think gets his personality. He is no longer really Donald Trump he's the head of state he represents the American people. I do think the tweets are very good he should keep doing tweets issued just be review process of two or three people. The look at it I personally don't think I'm not as legal counsel. He shouldn't be talking about anything now under criminal investigation. And and be very careful about that but I think these tweets coming out at midnight are not helping his popularity and his standing with. With the press and the public Chris right thanks very much. And I will be anchoring ABC's live coverage prison terms announced on the Paris Honda Accord that will come from the Rose Garden a partially 3 PM. Easter mean. Our George more now on that Russia investigation ABC news has learned. That fired FBI director James Conley could testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee as early as next week our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has. Those new details for us good morning Pierre. Amy good morning Coley wants to testify in open session before the Senate Intelligence Committee. As sources tell me it could possibly happen as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week. But we should cost him the no specific date has been set in the situation remains fluid but I'm told that Coleman is prepared to answer questions about his relationship with the president. And whether trump sought his loyalty in the early days after the inauguration. And whether he pressured combing to go easy on former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Was forced to resign amid allegations that he'd lied about a conversation. With the Russian ambassador trumpet flatly denied those accusations but we and others have reported it Coley had to memos that will back up his story. No word yet on whether the White House would claim executive privilege to block. Coleman's testimony any all right Pierre Thomas thanks so much.

