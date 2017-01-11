Transcript for NYC deadly attack the latest to use vehicle as a weapon

George, president trump calling the attacker sick and deranged and saying he ordered homeland security to step up the extreme vetting program. We're seeing more types of these attacks using vehicles as weapons and our senior just first correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with more. What are you hearing from law enforcement officials about that? Reporter: Robin, good morning. Law enforcement is deeply concerned that these vehicle attacks especially those involving large trucks are becoming the preferred method of killing terrorists and wanna-bes. The evidence is mounting and it's disturbing. Since 2014 there's been more than 17 vehicle attacks worldwide and 173 people killed and more than 600 wounded. It only takes deadly intentions, a vehicle and set of keys and ISIS every day on social media is urging radicals and unhinged to attack any way they can. We recall those in London, France and Germany and it's happened here too. Not just involving islamic radicals. There was the attack at Ohio state by a man allegedly INSPI inspired by ISIS but charlottesville where 19 were injured and a young woman was killed. The president promised extreme vetting. What does that mean. Reporter: The white house isn't comment so no one in the administration can tell us what he's talking about. It's unclear whether the quote stepping up vetting would have made a difference in this case because the suspect has been here since 2010 and was likely radicalized recently. The bigger issue is why he wasn't on the radar before the attack, but it's a tough job, robin. The FBI has more than 1,000 radicals under investigation or surveillance right now. Got to keep that in mind. More from our contributors.

