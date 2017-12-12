Transcript for NYC terror suspect assembled bomb at home: Authorities

For more on the bomber and what may have inspired this attack to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas in Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. There is real concern about the potential for copycats and more lone wolf radicals as we approach the heart of the holiday season. The attempted attack was a nightmare scenario. A would-be suicide bomber on mass transit. A suspect with no criminal background and not on the government's terrorism radar. This morning, the FBI and the NYPD desperate to find out how akayed Ullah ended up here sprawled on the ground severely injured after trying to kill himself and everyone around him in a terror attack. Authorities trying to answer how a 27-year-old who had been living a quiet life in the U.S. For roughly sketch years of immigrating from Bangladesh became an isis-inspired would-be killer. His neighbors apparently completely unaware. But several describing his demeanor as cocky. Ridiculous. You never know who your neighbors are. You just got to be careful. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news Ullah had no known ties to terror but investigators say he carried out his attack in the name of ISIS and read Al Qaeda prop began Dan on line. At this point no evidence that those groups supplied direct training or financing for the attempted attack. Now seeing an increased number of attacks committed by people who are inspired by what they see online who self-connect with a terrorist ideology but operate separate or independent. Reporter: Ullah's apparently been talking. Sources telling ABC news he said he was angry about the plight of muslims making references to gaza, Syria and Iraq. The internet, wolf, is the bridge across the ocean. And I think that's what we're seeing more and more. Reporter: The FBI currently has roughly 1,000 isis-related terror investigations ongoing in all 50 states. Many of the cases involve suspects with no direct ties to ISIS other than being radicalized online and this young man appears to be the newest poster boy. Sources saying the only reason he didn't kill anyone is his crude bomb malfunctioned. How is it affecting security? Reporter: These are tense times. Law enforcement and intelligence officials are redoubling efforts and checking out all leads and I think in major cities like new York you'll see additional police at public event, shows of force to show that they're ready for anything. Now to those wildfires out

