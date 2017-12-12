-
Now Playing: New York City on heightened alert after ISIS-inspired attack
-
Now Playing: Possible ISIS-inspired terror plot reportedly thwarted
-
Now Playing: 'American Vandal' most binge-watched show: Netflix
-
Now Playing: Inside look at new technology to protect bus, train stations
-
Now Playing: Boy behind viral anti-bullying video says he's amazed by support
-
Now Playing: Mario Batali, NFL analysts face sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Kimmel brings son on show in health care plea
-
Now Playing: NYC terror suspect assembled bomb at home: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Air quality warnings in effect in California as Thomas fire advances
-
Now Playing: NYC terror suspect cites ISIS as an inspiration
-
Now Playing: What's at stake for GOP in Alabama election
-
Now Playing: Roy Moore urges accusers to 'tell the truth' at final rally
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: See the moment Anthony Anderson finds out he's nominated for a Golden Globe
-
Now Playing: 'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney says Tonya Harding was 'misjudged'
-
Now Playing: Jane Fonda celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded fundraiser
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Crow debuts song dedicated to Sandy Hook victims live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Crow discusses her new song inspired by the Sandy Hook shooting
-
Now Playing: How to sneak healthy greens into your children's diet
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson reacts to Golden Globe noms: 'Congratulations to me'
-
Now Playing: 3 injured in attempted terror attack at NYC transit hub