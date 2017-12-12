Transcript for NYC terror suspect cites ISIS as an inspiration

Thank you very much. Now to that attempted terror attack here in New York City. We have new images of the suspect who told officials he was inspired by ISIS to set off that pipe bomb and one of the busiest subway stayings in Manhattan. Gio Benitez is at that station now and, gio, as expected security is on high alert this morning. Reporter: That's right, Michael. Good morning to you. This is a quarter of a million people come through here every single day and want to show you this right now because they just re-opened it. That tunnel where that pipe bomb was detonated. You can see all those commuters coming through here. That's exactly how it would have been Monday morning. This morning, surveillance video capturing the moment a homemade pipe bomb exploded in the subway tunnel. Watch here. Police say this man has the bomb strapped to his bomb surrounded by unsuspecting commuters and a cloud of smoke and leaving the suspect on the ground only partially detonated. It was 7:20 A.M., the middle of rush hour. This was an attempted terrorist attack. Thank god the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Reporter: Moments after the blast, these four port authority police officers rushed towards the scene finding an injured male on the ground. Wires coming out of his clothes and reaching for a cell phone. He intentionally detonated that device. Reporter: The perpetrator identified as 27-year-old akayed Ullah who authorities say intentionally set off the device and this morning we know more about what was inside that bomb. Law enforcement sources telling ABC news it was built from a 12-inch pipe with plaque powder and a 9-volt battery with a wire that came from a Christmas light. It's based on a pipe bomb. It was affixed to his person with a combination of velcro and zip ties. Reporter: Witnesses describe the sudden bang and smoke. Police were all behind them saying everybody out of the building. Everybody out of the building. Reporter: The five people hurt describe injuries from headaches to ringing in the ears but not life-threatening. In fact all have been treated and released. And back out here live, underground at port authority, I want to show you this image right now. Last night, one world trade center was lit up red, white and blue after the attack but, again, we can't say this enough. All of those injured have been released from the hospital. No one was killed here, Michael. And, gio, what is the feeling in the subway this morning? We're looking behind and looks like business as usual. Reporter: You know new yorkers, it is fast paced down here. Lots of energy and that really means, as you said, business as usual. All right. Thank you, gio. I guess everybody getting back on track going back to work. For more on the bomber and

