NYC terror suspect planned a suicide attack: Prosecutors

Prosecutors said in newly filed charges against Akayed Ullah that he purchased explosive materials for a planned suicide bombing attack just a few weeks ago but had planned the attack for one year.
1:14 | 12/13/17

Transcript for NYC terror suspect planned a suicide attack: Prosecutors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

