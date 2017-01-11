Transcript for NYPD, FBI investigate suspect in deadly truck attack

Got to keep that in mind. More from our contributors. Ray Kelly right here, former FBI special agent Brad Garrett down in Washington. Ray, let me begin with you. You've been there. Take us behind the scenes and police headquarters. Top priority overnight. What are they doing right now? They're certainly assisting in the investigation. The investigation will be done by the joint terrorism task force which is an FBI entity that has about almost 200 FBI officers in T the investigation will involve NYPD and FBI agents. They're going to do a daylight crime scene search and that's what is keeping the area blocked off as far as traffic is concerned and want to get all of the technicians they can on the scene to look at that crime scene in daylight to pick up any granular information they can about this individual or, you know, what his motivation was. Also beefing up security across the city. Exactly. The other thing increasing uniform presence at areas where people congregate. Okay, Brad, this is fitting in all too familiar profile here. No question about it, George. I mean thissing looks like a classic lone actor attack. So what you're going to do is you're obviously going to look at his phone, his family, his mosque, his job. And social media to see if there are any connections and as Brian pointed out, you know, he was involved in another investigation. What does that mean? You'll pull all this together to see who this guy is and did he plan this alone? Yeah, and the big question is was there anything more than inspired. Was he directed. I'll guess that he probably was not because as you look at every one of these attacks that Pierre mentioned, they were all lone wolfs. Okay, Brad Garrett, ray Kelly, thank you very much.

