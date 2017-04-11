Transcript for NYPD gathering evidence against Harvey Weinstein

New developments in Hollywood's widening sexual misconduct scandal gathering evidence for a potential rape charge against Harvey Weinstein. There are reports Scotland yard is investigating Kevin spacey's alleged sexual assault against a man. This as Netflix gives the "House of cards" star the ax. Eva pilgrim is here with details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Overnight Netflix making a big statement saying they don't want anything to do with "House of cards" if Kevin spacey is a part of it. The production house that creates the hit show has suspended the actor. This as allegations against some of Hollywood's once seemingly untouchable power players now turn into criminal investigations. New this morning, possible charges looming for former Hollywood power producer Harvey Weinstein. We have an actual case here. Reporter: New York City police now saying they are gathering evidence to potent potentially arrest Weinstein for rape but they don't know if it's enough to bring the case to trial. In order to arrest Mr. Weinstein we would need an arrest warrant so that requires a court order. So we want to get our evidence first before we go out and do something like that. Reporter: The case stemming from an investigation into claims that Weinstein assaulted "Boardwalk empire" actress Paz de la Huerta in 2010. The actress saying Weinstein drove her home from a party and forced himself on her. If someone is attacked and they give specific information as to what happened to someone else, that's often seen as enough corroboration to make an arrest. Reporter: Weinstein's representative maintaining any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Weinstein is not the only Hollywood elite being questioned. Police in London are now reportedly looking into allegations actor Kevin spacey sexually assaulted a man in 2008. The guardian newspaper reporting the alleged assault happened at the famed old vic theater was spacey was artistic director. This Facebook post from Roberto kavaz:s routinely preyed on young actors there. Meantime, allegations from his hit show "House of cards" are mounting. Eight new accusers speaking anonymously to CNN saying spacey made crude comments and inappropriately touched them creating a toxic environment for some young men on the set of the show. Now, spacey making no comment on these latest accusations out of London but his reps said previously that he is taking time to seek evaluation and treatment. I think we may see more and more people coming under fire here. We'll keep seeing people. Interesting cultural moment. Eva, thank you very much.

