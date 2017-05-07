Transcript for NYPD officer shot, killed in targeted attack

Boy, that city of mosul just devastated. Thanks, Ian. That tragic surge of violence in the U.S. In Chicago alone staggering numbers, at least 89 people wounded in shootings since Friday, 13 killed. And in New York City overnight a police officer shot dead while sitting in her patrol car. The police are calling it an assassinati assassination. Two others injured and a shooter killed by police. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is on the scene in the bronx, good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you, too. It's terrible. Officer Familia dying from her injuries. She was stationed behind here as part of an anti-gang unit to stop the violence. Instead the commissioner says she was assassinated. 10-85, shots. My partner's shot. My partner's shot. Reporter: This morning a brutal targeted attack, a man armed with a gun walking up to a police vehicle shooting police officer Familia in the head. Hurry up central. Get a blood bank going. Get everything. Reporter: Her partner radioing for help after the man fired through the window at point blank range. We got the perp over here in custody. Reporter: Two chasing him one block exchanging gunfire. Bond drawing his revolver. Those officers striking and killing him. This was an unprovoked attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this great city safe. Blood bank, be advised. Reporter: Another person believed to be an innocent bystander struck in the shoot-out. They're in stable condition. They were quite simply assassinated targeted for their uniform. Reporter: Similar to one in 2014. Two officers sitting in their patrol car executed in Brooklyn. And we know the NYPD is telling us that suspect, bonds, was a career criminal. At one point using brass knuckles to attack an officer. They're looking over surveillance video now of him purposefully walking up to that anti-gang unit where officer Familia was sitting. Even though it was brazen and unsophisticated it comes days from an execution style sootihooting of officers in Dallas and baton Rouge.

