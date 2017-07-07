Transcript for Ohio couple expands their family by adopting 6 children

the new ideal American family. More than 100,000 foster kids in the U.S. Are eligible for adoption. It's a statistic that one Ohio family took to heart. Even though they already had five children of their own, now they have 11. Take a look. My name is Christina Sanders. I'm Christopher Sanders. We met when we were teenagers. I thought she was pretty cute. She thought I was a stud you know what I'm saying. We always knew we wanted a family. We got married shortly after that. We had a good life, man. We had four boys and then we tried again and we had a girl. Every since I was like 9 years old I can remember I have loved, loved, loved children. Christina came to me and asked me if I would like to be a foster parent. I had to think about it because at that time we had five children of our own. December 3rd, 2014 we got a phone call and said it was four boys, it was an emergency. Can we come now? And I said yes. There was some addiction problems in their family that led them to our doorstep. I wasn't sure if they would want to accept me because I was just this big black guy, you know, and I got this big black guy trying to tell me, you know, what to do and all this stuff and, you know, I that was my fear. Ed found out the boys had sisters and that first weekend the girls started coming over every week. Family is family, man. No one wants to be separated from their family. We wanted to keep the children together and that was our whole focus. Six months in all were coming us momma and dad. The older ones were like will you adopt us and I was like, of course. I have officially signed the entry. The day of the adoption. It was a very emotional day. I don't normally cry but I definitely had my Kleenex box sitting on the table. All my children's names begin with a "C." Christopher, Cameron, Caden, Chaz and Caitlyn and when the children were getting adopted they asked if they can get their names changed to "C," as well and I was like, sure. Cobi, Christian, Caleb, cailee, Carson and Chloe. I feel like our family is the ideal. Just love your children, you know. Love is color-blind. Love is kind, love is patient. I think what I love, you know, all of this is possible. What a beautiful family. All right.

