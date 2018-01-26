Transcript for Olympian Gus Kenworthy discusses coming out publicly as a gay man

We're back with a special story. Gus Kenworthy, an olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist is using his platform to promote a cause close to his hearts. Working to encourage young people to live their life honestly. ??? 26-year-old athlete Gus Kenworthy knows a thing or two about greatness. The Colorado native is a pioneer in the world of freestyle skiing and took home his first olympic silver medal for slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi games. Two years later Kenworthy made headlines again when he came out publicly as a gay man. I put a lot of pressure on myself being in the closet. It caused me a lot of anxiety and I think when I was finally able to come out it let me be so much more free. That newfound freedom allowing him to focus on what truly marys to him like making an impact on young people's lives and raising awareness. Highlighted in his new campaign from our sponsor he head & shoulders. My shoulders car iry more than my country's pride, my community's pride, my family's pride and pride in myself. Because shoulders are made for greatness, not dandruff. I got to hold a pride flag in a national campaign for the first time in history and that's just an amazing feeling. Reporter: Kenworthy happy to join forces with his mom pip one of the first people he came out to. There are so many prejudices and biases in this world and if own people could see the truth and the love that a mother feels and the world would be a better place. My mom is my number one fan. She's so supportive. Now with his mom by his side Kenworthy is gearing up to go for gold as one of the first openly gay men competing for the U.S. At this year's winter games in South Korea. It is so much better on the other side and living your life honestly and authentically is such an important thing that nothing should be able to get in the way of that. You can see Gus compete at the X games in aspen this weekend and in tonight for the snowboard big air competition. I love watching that stuff. It's on ESPN starting at 10:30 P.M. Wait, that's really late. Either way we will be right

