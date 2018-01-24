Transcript for Ex-Olympic doctor faces sentencing after emotional victim statements

Thousand to a dramatic day in court. Larry Nassar convicted of sexual assault is set to be sentenced as a new investigation gets under way. ABC's linsey Davis is outside the courthouse in Lansing, Michigan. We have seen such emotional testimony from the victims. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. You're right. Really heart-wrenching testimony over the past week, more than 150 women and girls lashing out not only at Larry Nassar but the people and institutions who say that -- who they say protected and enabled him and while many are awaiting today's sentencing, the judge has already made it very clear that freedom for Nassar will never be an option. The former doctor for usa gymnastics and Michigan state university pled guilty to multiple sex crimes and now the NCAA announced they will begin anestigation of msu for potential rule violations related to sexual assaults of student athletes spanning two decades. Now, Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography. Now today he faces an additional 40 to 125 years behind bars, robin. All right. Linsey, thank you very much. As you said, he will not know freedom ever again. Thank you.

