Transcript for Olympic gold medalist opens up about big win

No to the olympics. Shaun white winning his third gold medal but facing questions about sexual harassment allegations and back to Amy in South Korea. Good morning to you, robin. Just hours after earning the U.S. Its 100th gold medal ever in the winter games, Shaun white was on the defense after reports resurfaced of a 2016 lawsuit that alleged sexual misconduct, one of white's former band members, Lena zawaideh, filing the 2016 lawsuit claiming white repeatedly sexually harassed her, sent sexually ex-mr. Police S explicit photos and white's lawyers have always denied the claims. White was not taking questions from any female journalists including myself but Matt Gutman did ask him about those allegations. Shaup, over the past couple of days the sexual harassment allegations against you by Lena zawaideh have resurfaced. Lena. Are you concerned that they're going to tarnish your legacy? You know, honestly I'm here to talk about the olympics, not, you know, gossip so -- but I don't think so. I am who I am and I'm proud of who I am and my friends, you know, love me and vouch for me and I think that's -- stands on its own. Reporter: And just a short while ago white apologizing for using the word gossipn that press conference. White's turn on the halfpipe earned him his third olympic gold medal. All right. I know you're having a good time. Thank you very much and we'll have more reports from you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.