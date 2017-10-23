Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up about her miscarriage

More
The former Olympic gymnast spoke candidly about the emotional experience of finding out that she was unexpectedly pregnant and suffering a miscarriage.
5:34 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up about her miscarriage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50651122,"title":"Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up about her miscarriage ","duration":"5:34","description":"The former Olympic gymnast spoke candidly about the emotional experience of finding out that she was unexpectedly pregnant and suffering a miscarriage. ","url":"/GMA/video/olympic-gold-medalist-shawn-johnson-opens-miscarriage-50651122","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.