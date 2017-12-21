Transcript for Olympic gymnast files lawsuit over alleged sex abuse

hour we want to turn to a big story, Mckayla Maroney suing usa gymnastics and says they tried to buy her off with a secret settlement reportedly worth more than a million dollars. Why? To silence her after she accused former team doctor Larry Nassar of repeated sexual assault. Linzie Janis has details. Reporter: She signed that after years of sexual abuse and psychological trauma. Her lawyer says it was illegal and she will no longer stay silent. She was famous for her near perfect vaults at the olympics. Unbelievable! Reporter: Mckayla Maroney along with fierce five teammates Ali raisman and gabby Douglas says they were abused by Larry Nassar and this morning Maroney is suing her saying they gave her a settlement to keep the abuse silent. The truth is my client was molested by him not once but 50 or 100 times by insisting as a condition of paying her money for therapy and the suffering she's incurred that she has to keep Larry Nassar's secret and has to keep usa gymnastics' secret is repugnant. Reporter: She signed it reportedly worth more than a million dollars in late 2016 but her lawyers now say its N nondisclosure clause is illegal because it involves the sexual abuse of a minor and she uses usa gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic committee and others of covering up his conduct as part of a culture and atmosphere that conceals known and suspected sexual abusers. In 2015 when usa gymnastics admits that they became aware that he had molested girls, they didn't call child protective services. He was allowed to stay in the treatment room and treated dozens and dozens of little girls over the next year. Reporter: Maroney's teammate Ali raisman spoke but the abuse. I'm still trying to put the pieces together today. You know, it impacts you for the rest of your life. Reporter: Maroney was in court when he was sentenced to 60 years. Guilty as stated, your honor. Reporter: Nassar also pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual misconduct is being sued by more than 140 women who say he sexually abused them. Usa gymnastics tells ABC news the settlement with Marrone think was in accordance with state law. The U.S. Olympic committee is denying any involvement. Maroney could be sued for speaking out? She's doing this even though she is worried she could be sued. The agreement essentially protected an alleged pedophile. In exchange -- revictimized her by requiring her silence. Revictimizing her. Definitely speaking out now. Thanks so much. Tom, to the scandal that

