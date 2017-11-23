Transcript for Online deals for Black Friday may be the biggest yet

Holiday shop something setting records online up 18% from last year and Thanksgiving is the single biggest day for discounts. ABC's Becky Worley is in San Francisco with all that, Becky. Good morning, happy Thanksgiving. Reporter: Same to you, Dan. Most folks haven't set the Thanksgiving table or even fired up any football games but virtual doorbuster sales are happening online as we speak. Overnight the websites for Walmart, office depot and Kohl's going live with their sales. This iPhone six $129 at Walmart. $70 off. At Kohl's a Samsung 55-inch TV that cops in at $350 and this laptop at office depot for $299 down 200. But beware with big online deal come big online scams. This holiday weekend online thieves creating spoofed websites and phish e-mails posings big name retailers and brands and 40% of U.S. Consumers have fallen victim to these online attacks. Now, the hunt for discounts happening now. Target just gone live predawn eastern time this morning with their deals. They have iPads for $249. That's $80 off. Amazon live now with discounts on almost all of their fire and Alexa products. They also have a ninja blender for 67 bucks, that's $52 off -- the lowest price we've ever seen, Dan, so for your morning smoothie routine we have a deal. I like it. Cheap smoothies. We should mention a lot of these specific deals are limited quantities, so any big picture for fining deals today and through the weekend? If that online doorbuster is sold out here's some guides. Seeing across the board deals on 4ktvs $50 than the ones we saw last year, lots of models out there. Small kitchen appliance prices are being slashed. We're talking toasters, coffeemakers, some as low as $5 each and it's not just electronics. Think sports and outdoor stores too. Lots of things as low as $10. Thank you very much. We'll talk to you throughout the holiday shopping season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.