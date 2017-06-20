Oscar De La Hoya shows his signature move live on 'GMA'

More
The former professional boxer demonstrates his signature boxing move and discusses the mega-bout he's promoting, Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin.
2:59 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oscar De La Hoya shows his signature move live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48145583,"title":"Oscar De La Hoya shows his signature move live on 'GMA'","duration":"2:59","description":"The former professional boxer demonstrates his signature boxing move and discusses the mega-bout he's promoting, Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin. ","url":"/GMA/video/oscar-de-la-hoya-shows-signature-move-live-48145583","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.