Transcript for Parenting resolutions for a happier family

he ??? Welcome back. If one of your new year's resolutions is to be a better parent, you're not alone. Genevieve brown is here and the author of "The happiest mommy you know" and she is one of the happiest mommies I know. Genevieve, we all try to control the screen time but how do we do it? Time for a digital detox. That is for both pardons and kids alike. For parents maybe it's putting the phones away between 6:00 and 9:00 P.M. To focus on dinner and the evening routines. If you rely on the iPads it's a crutch in the morning, guilty, to keep things calm. Maybe it's time to turn on the music, get the kids involved in the morning routine instead. I find rewe lie on it too much to keep the kids calm. What about taking care of ourselves. There is a major shift in the conversation around self-care when it comes to parenting since I wrote a book on this last year. Great book, by the way. You know it's finally giving mothers permission to take care of themselves. What it looks like is different for everyone. Maybe getting a sitter to spend time with your spouse and getting up early to do yoga but the generally understanding if we are taking better care of ourselves we are better at taking care of ourselves. You meditate. Yes. It helps. It helps. One thing we're short on is time. There's only 24 hours in a day. How do we make those count. About spending quality time alone with each child and that goes a long way to promoting self-esteem and it earning their trust. Look at the makeup. Chances are there's one kid that demands way more. I have two of those. That's okay but the child that demands less shouldn't be made to feel less than because they cooperate and go along with the program. Great advice and great spending quality time with you. Thank you, Paula. You too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.