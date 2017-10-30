Transcript for What parents should know about the dangers of side impact school bus crashes

We'll take a look at school bus safety. The majority of buses in America don't is seat belts even though they can save lives in an accident. ABC's David Kerley is in Washington with a demonstration to show how well they can work. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. Some dramatic evidence this morning of what can happen in a bus crash. You know, buses are designed to take a rather impact or front impact. The students should be contained in those padded seats but the demonstration we saw about a bus being hit here in the side, a side impact, that's a completely different scenario. The side of this school bus slammed by a semi truck. A test dummy flying out the window. "Gma" is there for the first public school bus side impact demonstration to see what happens when six dummies have seat belts and four don't. While school buses with their high backed padded seats are designed to contain children in a front or rear impact collision, a rollover or side impact like the one we watched can send children flying. This woman's 6-year-old twins were on the bus when another t-boned them killing three. Her sonsu@vived but her daughter did not make it in it hurts. It's beyond hurt. There's not a word for it. Reporter: Her children's bus did not have seat belts. When it comes to safety for our children, what is the cost of a child's life? Reporter: 22 cameras capturing this crash that we watched conducted by emi, one of the largest providers of school bus seat belts demonstrating the new seat which hits the market next year. There's been a lot of testing. Reporter: This new seat meant to better protect kids with a sturdy frame but immi says the biggest safety feature, the three-point seatbells which they say can help prevent students from being tossed around. So high injury fatality type situation when you get a body slammed against a hard surface like that. Reporter: After the Knoxville crash and one last year in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which killed six children, many experts called for seat belts. The national transportation safety board investigated both crashes and says buses are still safer than students riding in cars. Wouldn't you rather have every bus have shoulder bells in them. In we talk about these very severe yet rare crashes, if there could be seat belts on those school buses, then obviously that would improve the protection for those students. Reporter: But there is no federal requirement and only six states mandate seat belts on all school buses. Several more states are considering passing similar laws. Nhtsa, the transportation agency which sets regulations declined an interview and says while not requiring belts it is working with local jurisdictions to advise on seat belt costs and on ways to ensure that after they're installed they're used properly. For a mother who lost a child, a hope this morning, that others will be spared her nightmare. Our family is still broken. I am still broken. Reporter: The last head of nhtsa broke with tradition and said seat belts should be in all new school buses. He told me that two years ago. There is not a nitze administrator right now. Now there are six states that actually require seat belts, 29 others are considering bill, George, right now, no word on the fate of those bills and whether we'll see more seat belts in buss. This sure strengthens the case, thanks very much.

