-
Now Playing: U.S. student who accused Italian police officer of sexual assault speaks out
-
Now Playing: Celebrity kids, support for #MeToo on Grammy red carpet
-
Now Playing: Chef Seamus Mullen shares simple food swaps for healthier meals
-
Now Playing: At what age do you really become an adult?
-
Now Playing: Your most common menopause questions answered
-
Now Playing: David Beckham opens up about coming back to the U.S.
-
Now Playing: The best fashion moments from the 2018 Grammys
-
Now Playing: Starstruck woman photobombs Beyonce and Jay-Z
-
Now Playing: Key tips to get your tax refund fast
-
Now Playing: Investigation launched into fake social media accounts
-
Now Playing: Fitness model has alleged altercation with flight attendant
-
Now Playing: 'Charles in Charge' star faces sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Flu fears spike ahead of Super Bowl in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Parents outraged after 7-year-old handcuffed outside school
-
Now Playing: Clinton aide, GOP donor face sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for State of the Union address
-
Now Playing: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars win big at 2018 Grammys
-
Now Playing: David Beckham opens up about parenting: 'We all try our best'
-
Now Playing: Are the Jonas Brothers reuniting?
-
Now Playing: Parenting in the age of social media