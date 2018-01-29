Transcript for Parents outraged after 7-year-old handcuffed outside school

We move to a controversial case out of Florida. A 7-year-old boy was taken from school in handcuffs after attacking a teacher. The police insist the boy was violent. His parents say they went too far. Victor Oquendo brings us the story from the school in Miami. Reporter: Classes are getting under way at the school behind me. This boy's father says he's not sure he wants to send his son back here. This alarming video of a 7-year-old boy hand cuffed outside of his Miami school raising serious questions this morning. Did police go too far? I'm thinking not to take my kids back to this school. I'm afraid for my kids' safety. Reporter: He saw his son cuffed and led away. Reporter: The boy's mother recording everything on her phone. Reassuring him everything would be okay. Thursday, police say the 7-year-old attacked one of his school teachers at the coral way k-8 center after being told not the play with his food. His parents were called to the school and met with the principal. Shortly afterward, the boy was in custody. My kid was on a roll. He's doing supergood in school. He was doing so well. Everybody was excited. Now this? Reporter: The student was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and released. The statement says, this action was warranted to prevent his erratic and violent behavior from further harming others or himself. The boy saw a physician after a similar Independence dent last year. The boy is suspended for ten days. Now to some breaking news overseas.

