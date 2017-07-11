Transcript for Parents say their son developed an eating disorder after being bullied

We're going now to a "Gma" parenting alert about bullying. Thousands are rallying around a teenage who was so severely bullied he ended up in the hospital. Juju Chang has his story. Good morning. Good morning, guys. You know, Liam o'brien's parents say he suffered in silence for a year. Eventually he told them about being punched in the stomach, his face bruised. But far, far worse, he says was the inescapable emotional abuse which has left lasting scars. Liam o'brien's mom says he entered seventh grade a happy kid, excelling at soccer. He a lot of friends going into seventh grade. Lots of friends. Reporter: But now a year later he's in a medical center being treated for depression and an eating disorder. His parents Keith and deed bra o'brien say it's because of bullying at school. It was every single day. It could be in the locker room, in the halls. These boys targeted him and they were relentless. Reporter: Liam's mom posting this powerful story to Facebook. With over a thousand comments and counting. 2500 shares. Prompting the #westandwithliam on Twitter and writes it started when he made the soccer team. Two kids told him he shouldn't have made the team. He was told he was weird. He was fat. His freckles were weird. His eyebrows were weird. They used horrible language and called him nasty words. And then I said how often did they do it to you. He said every day, mom every single day. For an entire yearly yam didn't tell anyone. Slowly Liam gave up his phone, stopped seeing friends and lost interest in soccer. His parents say he started eating less and lost ten pounds in a month. In September, he had a feeding tube put in. And entered an intensive eating disorder program. We were terrified. He was just never the type of kid that I thought in pie wildest dreams would have been bullied. Bullying can have devastating effects on kids. It hurt people's self-esteem and affects their grades and causes increase in depression, eating disorder. Reporter: The school opened an investigation but told the family they found no evidence of bullying. I thought when I sent my children to these schools that they were safe. Reporter: The o'briens filed a claim. The first step in a lawsuit against the garden city school district. Now the district telling ABC news they were deeply saddened to learn of a recent issue of bullying shared on social media. We are jointly attempting to further improve upon the resources and programs available to move toward the elimination of all forms of bullying in our schools as quickly as possible. While a lot of kids immediately report bullying, child psychologists tell us it's quite common for kids to hide it and clearly the o'briens are engaged parents and you can see how easy it is to miss some of those signs. I was three sons. They often don't talk and those signs are very important to look for. Social isolation, he stopped hanging out with friends and dropped his passions and stopped playing soccer and all those things are things parent should look out for. We want to wish Liam a healthy recovery both physically and emotionally.

