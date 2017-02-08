Transcript for Parents to sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide

Right now we'll turn to a family's sad battle after their 12-year-old took her life. She was the victim of cyberbullying and the parents now planning to sue the school for faying to take action after multiple complaints. Such a tragic story and one that has become unfortunately all too common in the age of social media and texting and now a couple dealing with the greatest loss imaginable is hoping others can learn from their daughter's passing. This morning, the parents of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman say they will sue her school after they say administrators ignored countless complaints over cyberbullying which they say led to her suicide. This small device can be a lethal weapon in the hands of the wrong child. And that's exactly what happened here. She was even told why don't you kill yourself? Reporter: Dianne and Seth Grossman say their daughter was bullied relentlessly from fellow class map mamate classmates. In some instances on school property and Copeland did nothing to intervene. They never filed themandatory reports even though I countless e-mailed them and requested a hib report be written and filed they never did. Mallory took her own life in June, nine months after the grossmans say they first contacted the school pleading for help as their daughter began suffering. In in the civil realm, the individuals that harassed, stalked, bullied, potentially have liability arguably their parents do. In certain circumstances and the school system could be held responsible, as well. Reporter: According to the cyberbullying research center, 34% of students surveyed report having been cyberbullied in their life. Add less scent girls are more likely to experience the abuse. ??? Reporter: Mallory's parents now hoping this tragedy will shed light on the growing issue. We were in the process before all of this happened about taking her out of the school and putting her into private school, but unfortunately she didn't give us the chance to. Now the grossmans say they were in contact with their school once a month since their first complaint in October. Their lawyer says they may also potentially sue the families of the alleged bullies in this case, George. Okay, Amy, thanks. Dan Abrams back for more on this story. Amy said this is a growing problem. You're seeing more lawsuits like this. Even in the last 18 months, we've seen a number of lawsuits in different jurisdictions suing schools and school districts over kids committing suicide. I mean it's a terrible, terrible epidemic. And this kind of case certainly will raise awareness. The question becomes, can it move forward? Can they win? And the question is one of negligence. Was it reasonably foreseeable? One of the best facts that the parents have here is if they really were calling the school every month and if they were really citing evidence every month and if they were really submitting texts every month, then it's hard for the school to say, we didn't know. The question still becomes even if they knew there was bullying, would the suicide have been reasonably foreseeable? That's where these cases get really tough? How about this possible suit against the families. You know, look, I think that's actually a potentially easier lawsuit to win because there you may be able to prove that a parent should have or did know what their kids were sending and if a kid is sending you should kill yourself, et cetera, that could be far more valuable as a legal tool than saying that the school district should Dr. Known. But, again, if they were telling the school district every month that can be powerful and a lot of these cases settle, keep in mind, because school districts want to make this go away. They want to end it and say we've learned our lesson. So hard to contemplate a 12-year-old taking their life. Awful case. So tragic, all right.

