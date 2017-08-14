Parents turn to crowdfunding to support maternity leave

More
Thousands of new parents are turning to crowdfunding in order to financially support being able to go on maternity or paternity leave.
3:49 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents turn to crowdfunding to support maternity leave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49198675,"title":"Parents turn to crowdfunding to support maternity leave","duration":"3:49","description":"Thousands of new parents are turning to crowdfunding in order to financially support being able to go on maternity or paternity leave. ","url":"/GMA/video/parents-turn-crowdfunding-support-maternity-leave-49198675","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.