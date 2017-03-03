Transcript for Paris Jackson signs with IMG models

Jackson's daughter, her own star power about to make her acting debut becoming a model as well. Mara schiavocampo here with all the details. George, good morning. She's coming back into the public eye and coming into her own in a big way. She just signed that modeling deal and has almost 2.5 million followers on social media. This after the trauma of her father's unexpected death followed by years of personal struggles. She's the daughter of music royalty, now making a name for herself in fashion. Thursday megamodeling company img tweeting now representing Paris Jackson. It's the latest star turn for Michael Jackson's daughter now 18. Last month she made her debut as a cover girl for "Cr fashion book" and presented at the grammys. I feel so blessed and grateful to be here tonight with you all. Reporter: Just weeks after doing the cover of "Rolling stone" telling the magazine, there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and I feel pretty. I don't think it's any surprise she's chosen a life that's tangential and reeled to show business. That's what she knows and what her family knows and the best way for her to do figure out how best to exploit that fame with that real charisma and maintain your wits and you're grounded. Reporter: It's been a tough road for Jackson who was just 11 years old when her father died. Seen here at his memorial service. Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. Reporter: She says the sudden loss of her father was devastating. Telling "Rolling stone" they always say time heals, but it really doesn't. You just get used to it. Also sharing with the magazine that she struggled for years with drug use, depression and attempted suicide. That struggle on display last year when she posted this now deleted Instagram video emoti emotionally speaking out against cyberbullying. I'm just tired of it. Reporter: But in her early teens Jackson began pursuing her passions sharing her career goals with our robin Roberts in 2011. But I understand that is, Paris, you want to be an actress. Yeah. I'm thinking about auditioning for a play next week. Reporter: She credits her father with her resilience te telling "Cr" he was the strongest person I know. And the work that she will do will both echo that, contrast with that. It will he be a kind of reference point to what she does in the future. Reporter: Paris will make her acting debut as a guest star on Lee Daniels' "Star" and writes music and says she is in a band but doesn't want to do that professionally but focus on acting and modelling. What doesn't she do? So close to her father, home-schooled. Didn't have a relationship with her mother until later so it's been a process to get to this point but seems to be come nothing her own. Wishing her the best. Paris' brother prince Michael Jackson will be here on Monday an exclusive and coming up here

