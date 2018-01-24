Transcript for What to know about Parkinson's disease

We're going to turn now to our "Gma" cover story. We have new details about Neal diamond's Parkinson's diagnosis. The singer announced he's retiring from touring and learning more about the symptoms and Deborah Roberts is here with more. Good morning, Deborah. Good morning. We're hearing a few details from the singer himself about his struggle. Today is Neil diamond's 77th birthday and while this revelation isn't exactly what he planned to celebrate the love and support he's getting from all corners is giving him comfort. ??? Everywhere around the world ??? Reporter: This morning, tributes pouring in for Neil diamond, fans still shocked after his revelation that he's battling Parkinson's disease and retiring from touring after five decades. ??? Good times never seemed so good ??? ??? so good so good ??? Reporter: Now the legendary musician telling ABC news he was diagnosed within the past month. That his symptoms had been coming on for some time. People with Parkinson's will experience motor symptoms which are primarily tremor and slowness and stiffness. Some people also get walking imbalance problems. Some people will get nonmotor symptoms which can be everything from mood and memory problems all the way to sleep problems. Reporter: A million people in the U.S. Are living with Parkinson's. A chronic degenerative neurological disorder. The average age of diagnosis, 60. Though some are diagnosed at 40 or younger. Every person's symptoms and the degree of their symptoms and their course will differ. So you can have one person who has very mild symptoms and progresses at a very slow rate and then you can have another person who has maybe more significant symptoms and progresses at a seemingly faster rate. Reporter: Diamond fighting the disease like other famous faces including actor Michael J. Fox and the late Muhammad Ali. On Tuesday the singer forced to cancel those tour dates in Australia and New Zealand got a surprise from fans. His wife Katie tweeting, wow, I received a bunch of messages from people in Australia and new Zealand who are donating their ticket refunds to good causes, Parkinson's research, animal rescue group, fire victim funds. Prompting this reply from the legend himself. This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference. In fact, there is no end to the love being shown for the singer. This summer diamond will be presented with the recording academy lifetime achievement award. He says he's going to keep writing and doing all kinds of work and on another hopeful note the fact that diamond is a performer may be in his favor. Experts say that music can ease the symptoms of those suffering from Parkinson's disease and we've all seen him sway on stage. They say will definitely him help along the way. Promising. Thank you, Deborah.

