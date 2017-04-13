Transcript for Passenger dragged off United flight files court motion

Now to new trouble for united airlines. The doctor dragged off that plane, well, he's now filing papers to preserve all evidence. This comes as his lawyers and family prepare to speak this morning. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis who had that exclusive with united's CEO is joining us now. Good morning, Rebecca. Good morning. That is right. Dr. Dao has now hired two power attorneys and those lawyers are taking steps you take when you're preparing to sue or you want to look like it. This morning, Dr. David Dao. The bloodied passenger dragged off a united airlines flight in this now infamous video is taking steps toward a possible legal action. Hiring two sets of attorneys who have now filed a petition to preserve cockpit recordings, surveillance video and other evidence from the flight that could be used in a potential lawsuit related to the incident. Busted his lip. Oh, my god. Reporter: Earlier united's CEO Oscar Munoz speaking exclusively to ABC news about the rapidly growing controversy. What do you think he deserves in all of this? Well, certainly an apology. And from that point on I think we'll have to see. Do you think he's at fault in any way? No, he can't be. He was a paying passenger sitting on our seat in our aircraft and no one should be treated that way. Period. Reporter: On Wednesday united's stock price taking a hit for a second day in a row. President trump even weighing in calling the incident horrible. Telling "The Wall Street journal," to just randomly say you're getting off the plane, that was terrible and this morning, united offering compensation to every passenger that was on the flight in the form of travel vouchers, air miles or a full refund. United's CEO also promising in our interview to never again use police to remove passengers from overbooked flights. The aviation department has placed the three officers involved in the incident on leave while it conducts a review of the situation. United is also conducting its own review and, Michael, as you say, we'll hear from Dr. Dao's attorneys later on today. Rebecca, we'll hear from our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and, Dan, the doctor is filing to preserve evidence but does that mean he's going to file a lawsuit? Almost certainly. This means he's either going to file a lawsuit or he's threatening in effect to file a lawsuit in Ang effort to settle now. I mean typically you send this sort of request or demand to a company that in the course of business ends up destroying documents and you say, look, we want to make sure because we may sue you don't destroy these documents. The sores of things these lawyers are asking them not to destroy are not the sorts of things they would have destroyed anyway. So, this is really in my view more of a warning, a threat, a shot across the bow but there's into question that there's going to be some lawyering that happens here. But we know the fine print says that they can remove you from a flight. So, is there a potential lawsuit? Does it have a chance. The fine print says they can deny you access. He will say that's a different issue from yanking you off. As you remember, there's a difference between what united did and what the police did, right? It's the police who yanked him off the plane. Not united. It's the police who are now suspending those three officers, not united. It's the police who were literally taking him as he is screaming, not united so I know we are going to continue to talk about this in the context of united airlines as we should, but there's another huge component to this which is the police element. If a lawsuit gets filed as we expect would happen what are the chances it will be settled before it hits the courtroom and how much money on the line. Those two questions are intertwined. If they offer enough money it won't go to trial. If they're smart, this won't go to trial. They want to do everything they can to make this not go to trial so I think they'll offer a lot of money, many millions. In a case that would be different without the video. To see that in a trial over and over again. That would be very bad for business. To ginger, a lot of hail in

