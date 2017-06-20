Transcript for Pastor believed to be dead after searching for treasure

We're back with that mystery surrounding the death of a pastor on the hunt for a hidden treasure said to be worth millions. Part of a legend captivating thousands and Clayton Sandell is in Denver with the story. Clayton, good morning. Reporter: And good morning, David. By one count more than 65,000 people have come here looking for that treasure. Not one has found it but now two people have died trying. This morning, officials believe the person found dead Sunday in the New Mexico wilderness is Paris Wallace, a Colorado pastor on a treasure hunt. Wallace disappeared last week while searching for $2 million in goal and jewels hidden years ago between Montana and testimony until. It's just full of diamond and emeralds and rubies. By Forrest Fenn. I guarantee you when somebody fines that chest they're going to be shocked. Reporter: Fenn's 2010 poem is a kind of cryptic treasure Mac. Begin it where warm wears halt and take it in the canyon down. Not far, too far to walk. Reporter: Inspiring tens of thousands of amateur treasure hunters like Cynthia. I probably have been out at least over 100 times and probably over, oh, my gosh, 50 or 60 different places in new Mexico I've actually been to. Reporter: But Wallace is now the second man in just over a year to die looking for Fenn's treasure. Randy's body was found last year. His family reportedly thinks it's all a hoax. The treasure if it exists at all could be hidden in steep rocky mountain rugged terrain or 3,000 miles it is stretching. Fenn insists his treasure is real and says everyone must take responsibility for their own actions. It is a terrible tragedy that pastor Wallace lost his life and feel deep compassion for his wife and extended family. Despite the two deaths he says he has no plans to call his treasure hunt off. Guys. Interesting. You heard him say he feels that for that family. Questions about how much fun can be had when people are getting hurt? All right. Well, thank you. David, coming up on our big

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.