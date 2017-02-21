VP Pence travels overseas to try to reassure EU allies

More
Pence said in Brussels the United States has a "strong commitment" to cooperating with the European Union as British Parliament members debated Trump's upcoming visit to the U.K. and Trump took to Twitter to target Sweden.
2:06 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for VP Pence travels overseas to try to reassure EU allies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45625384,"title":"VP Pence travels overseas to try to reassure EU allies","duration":"2:06","description":"Pence said in Brussels the United States has a \"strong commitment\" to cooperating with the European Union as British Parliament members debated Trump's upcoming visit to the U.K. and Trump took to Twitter to target Sweden.","url":"/GMA/video/pence-travels-overseas-reassure-eu-allies-45625384","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.