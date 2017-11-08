{"id":49154009,"title":"Penn State frat brother may have deleted video","duration":"2:18","description":"State College Police Detective David Scicchitano testified that some surveillance footage from the Beta Theta Pi house, where Penn State student Tim Piazza fell down stairs and later died, appears to have been deleted.","url":"/GMA/video/penn-state-frat-brother-deleted-video-49154009","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}