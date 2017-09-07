Transcript for Penn State frat brothers charged in hazing death due back in court

We're to turn out to the frat brother from Penn State facing charges after the death of a pledge. During an alleged hazing incident. Tomorrow the young man will be in court will they will once again come face to face with the victim's parents and ABC's even pilgrim has been covering the story in his here with the latest force this morning good morning TV about. Good morning this hearing so far has been tough for Timothy Piaf the Stanley tomorrow they will once again be sitting. Feet away from the men they say. Didn't do enough to save their son. Eighteen former Penn State for journey Brothers will be back in court tomorrow morning. Facing charges in the death of a sophomore pledged a judge to decide whether there is enough evidence for this case to go to trial I observed the. Defendants men came. Back slapping. Joking. And acting as though they were at a fraternity reunion. Nineteen year old Tim piazza died in February after falling head first. Down the stairs of the beta Theta pi fraternity house during an alleged alcohol fueled hazing ritual. The fraternity Brothers are accused of waiting nearly twelve hours before calling for help. We hear what we vote for infused song about his future. Has been looted wouldn't let go. Prosecutors say the fraternity Brothers waded to give yacht to help in an attempt to cover up their drinking and coordinate a story. I don't know where their conscience was. Rick that the placement after their headlines saying. He's hurt at a catering thing. I don't understand how they could be so heartless and inhumane. A key piece of evidence in this case. Surveillance video from inside the house prosecutors already showing parts of that video in open court. That footage is a gruesome it is remarkably. Barbaric what was done to this young man. And they made a decision that they were not going to see that particular. Footage. But defense lawyers say well this death was a tragedy. The video does not show intent. I don't see how anybody it and Joseph lands in particular. Could be charged with the knowledge did this was anything more than a frat brother who had too much to drank. University say they plan decisive action or forms gets a Stanley saying they plan to do everything they can't make sure this doesn't happen. To any other family ever again they're taking this on as a major cause an even thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.