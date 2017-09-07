-
Now Playing: Penn State frat video played in court
-
Now Playing: June 23, 2012: Jerry Sandusky convicted of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Ryan Phillippe talks 20th anniversary of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and new film 'Wish Upon'
-
Now Playing: Harley Pasternak shares his top tips for getting your best backside
-
Now Playing: Woody Harrelson opens up about 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
-
Now Playing: 3 healthy and delicious grab-and-go breakfast recipes
-
Now Playing: 'I was devastated:' Blac Chyna speaks out about leaked photos
-
Now Playing: Inside the wedding of 'Dancing' pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama to present ESPYs award to the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver
-
Now Playing: How to score the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: How to safely enjoy paddleboarding this summer
-
Now Playing: Police: Video shows Venus Williams 'lawfully entered' intersection
-
Now Playing: Ex-Penn State fraternity members to return to court
-
Now Playing: Western wildfires force thousands of evacuations
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway discusses campaign meeting with Russian lawyer
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr.: Russian offered damaging Clinton intelligence
-
Now Playing: Questions arise after Trump, Putin G-20 meeting
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Peter's honesty 'scares' Rachel
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' Peta and Maks tie the knot
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime day preview