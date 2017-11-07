Ex-Penn State frat member's texts revealed in court

One former fraternity member charged in connection with the death of pledge Timothy Piazza, 19, allegedly texted his girlfriend after Piazza suffered an injury, "I don't want to go to jail for this."
1:27 | 07/11/17

Transcript for Ex-Penn State frat member's texts revealed in court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

