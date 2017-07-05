Transcript for Former Penn State fraternity member speaks out after fellow brothers are charged

And now to an ABC news exclusive. A former fraternity brother in a Penn state frat house where a pledge recently die sd speaking out. Sharing horrifying details. Eva pilgrim is here with what he says happened on the night of that alleged hazing incident. Reporter: Good morning. The beta fraternity kicked offcampus. This morning, we hear from the one brother who wanted to kul for help and find out how his fellow brothers reacted when he spoke up. This morning, a Penn state fraternity speaking out. Almost 20 of his fellow brothers now facing charges. I walked into the room. And I saw Timothy lying on the couch. At first, I'm thinking, he's probably had way too much to drink. He could possibly have alcohol poisoning. Reporter: The pledge, Timothy fell 15 feet down a flight of stairs, hair first, going to need help. Kordell Davis says despite repeated pleas to call 911, no one did. Fellow brothers pushing him against the wall when he spoke out. They said, no, you don't know what you're talking about. I said, he could have a concussion. This didn't have to happen. Reporter: In hours leading up to the fall, the the brothers made the pledges participate in a hazing rich wall. They make them go station to station and drink copious amounts of alcohol really quickly. Basically, it seemed like they just wanted to make sure that they, themselves, were safe. Rather than Tim truly being safe. Reporter: Authorities say about 12 hours after the fall, the next morning, the brothers finally called for help. 18 fraternity brothers now facing charges after investigators found surveillance video showing it all unfold. Of course, it's a tragedy. But, you know, that doesn't mean there was any intent involved in any of this. This is the result of a feeling of entitlement. Flagrant disobedience of the law, and disregard for moral values. Reporter: The university already permanently banning the fraternity, saying hazing and dangerous drink rg not permitted. And that security video, really, the key here. Showing in detail exactly what happened that night. One of the defense attorneys calling it a blessing and a curse. The more we learn about what alengedly happened that night, the more disturbing this story becomes. Let's turn to a murder

