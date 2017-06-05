Transcript for Penn State fraternity members face manslaughter charges

We want to move to the fraternity members from Penn state facing manslaughter charges in the death of a pledge. The alleged details of Timothy piazza's final hours are beyond disturbing. His family is now speaking out and our gio Benitez reports on what prosecutors say happened that night. Reporter: This morning, eight Penn state fraternity brothers facing serious charges just three months after a pledge died at their frat party. It's heartbreaking all around. There's no winners. Reporter: The eight fraternity brothers all charged with the involuntary manslaughter and assault of 19-year-old Timothy piazza. A beta theta pi pledge who prosecutors say was pressured to consume four to five drinks within two minutes. Piazza falling down a staircase, one brother allegedly texting he fell 15 feet down a flight of stairs hair first going to need help. But prosecutors say nobody did help. Of course it's a tragedy but, you know, that doesn't mean there was any intent involved in any of this. Reporter: The charges come after investigators found surveillance video showing it all unfold. One student they say urged them to call 911 but was overruled and shoved into a wall. Piazza tries getting up over and over again but keeps falling. It wasn't until the next morning that they finally called for help after prosecutors say the frat brothers had removed evidence of hazing and alcohol and had coordinated a story. This is the result of a feeling of entitlement, fragrant disobedience of the law and disregard for moral values. Reporter: The university already permanently banning the fraternity saying hazing and dangerous drinking are not permitted. And this morning we know that another ten students are also facing other charges but no doubt those eight fraternity brothers are facing the most serious ones, they're expected in court again later this month. Dan and Paula. The cover-up just adds insult to injury for that family. Our hearts go out to them.

