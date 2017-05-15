Transcript for Penn State student's family plans new lawsuit after his death

death of Timothy piazza. He died after a fraternity hazing and 18 students facing charges and Timothy's family is here to share their story after gio Benitez brings us the latest. Reporter: The fathers charged will face a judge during a preliminary hearing and this morning we're learning those students and Penn state itself may also face a lawsuit. As 18 members of the beta theta pi fraternity now await their fate, the parents of the 19-year-old sophomore who died during an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual are now setting their sights on the university. This was occurring right underneath the noses of Penn state officials. Reporter: The attorney for Tim piazza's family telling ABC news they now plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit against all of those responsible for the death of Tim including the fraternity member, the fraternity as well as Penn state. Piazza falling head first down the frat house stairs this past February. A pledge party allegedly turning into a night of forced heavy drinking. The frat brothers waiting near 12 hours before calling for help. We have a friend who's unconscious. He's -- hasn't moved and he's probably going to need an ambulance. Reporter: He died at the hospital the next day from traumatic brain injury. There was a task force that was impaneled a few years earlier that did nothing to stop this. The problem was widespread. The problem was endemic at Penn state. They looked away. Reporter: The school acknowledging that alcohol on campus is a serious challenge and that frat houses are especially hard to control because they are privately owned. After piazza's death, Penn state permanently banned beta theta pi adding new restricts for all Greek organizations and putting a graduation hold on the students charged. The school also publishing this web page Friday launching new alcohol education programs and promising we will not rest until we solve this problem. Still, piazza's family says none of that can bring back their beloved son. And the university's president has called the details of piazza's death sickening and difficult to understand. Meanwhile, the fraternity says it doesn't tolerate hazing or alcohol abuse and that it stands by the decision to disband the Penn state chapter. Now, prosecutors agree that the hazing culture must end, George. Okay, gio. Thanks very much.

