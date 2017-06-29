At least 1 person injured in dorm explosion

More
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion that injured 26-year-old Dakota Fields, a residential director at Murray State University in Kentucky.
0:23 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 person injured in dorm explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48345411,"title":"At least 1 person injured in dorm explosion","duration":"0:23","description":"Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion that injured 26-year-old Dakota Fields, a residential director at Murray State University in Kentucky.","url":"/GMA/video/person-injured-dorm-explosion-48345411","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.