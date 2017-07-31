Photo shows airport worker punching passenger

Eyewitnesses said the airport worker and the passenger, who was holding a baby, were arguing as EasyJet passengers endured a 13-hour delay for a flight from London from Nice, France.
0:35 | 07/31/17

Transcript for Photo shows airport worker punching passenger

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

