Transcript for 2 planes collide at Toronto airport causing the tail of one plane to catch fire

Breaking news, there was an extremely close call on the tarmac with passengers having to evacuate. Harrowing video, two planes clipping wings on the runway. A fire breaking out. Erielle reshef is here in studio with more. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning. Witnesses say the west jet flight had just landed from cancun taxiing to the gate when it suddenly was struck by another aircraft. The frightening aftermath caught on camera. Panelic as two planes collide turning this sun wing jet into a ball of flames. Responding bravo 12. Reporter: Steven Belford capturing this just after that empty aircraft clipped this west jet plane as it sat still minutes after touching down from cancun. There was fuel being vented on the wing and then a big fireball and it went from being very funny to very scary veby fast. There's people running around and their aircraft is on fire. Reporter: Emergency crews flooding the scene evacuating the 168 passengers and six crew members on the coldest January 5th in Toronto's history. You good? Reporter: One passenger in flip-flops. The temperature plummeting to negative 21 degrees. Everyone is panicking because you're not dressed for winter but dressed for being on the plane. Reporter: Westjet tweeting the Boeing 737 was strung by a sunwing aircraft bushing back from the gate and sunwing saying its plane was being towed and came in contact with another aircraft. Pearson international airport saying all passengers made it safely into the terminal. All passengers made it out safely but one first responder was injured and taken to the hospital. The transportation safety board is investigating how this could have happened. Of course, they are. Erielle, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.