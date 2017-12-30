Transcript for Police say innocent man was shot after hoax call

We turn to a prank call believed to have led to the death of an innocent man in Wichita, Kansas. Police say a sed s.w.a.t.'ing prank led to him getting shot. Reporter: Swath.o.w.a.t.'ing is when someone falsely reports. Whether a dispute between two on-line gamers led to that fakely call. A prachg call under investigation as police say it led to an innocent man's death. They were arguing and I shot him in the head and he's not breathing. Reporter: In a labored voice therankster telling 911 dispatch he shot his father and was holding his family hostage. The suspect advised he poured gasoline all over the house and wasniing about lighting it. Reporter: Officers rushed to the Wichita, Kansas, address given by the caller. When they arrived a 28-year-old identified by his family Andrew finch appeared in the screen door. Show your hands. Walk this way. Reporter: Police body cameras rolling as officers instructed finch to raise his hands and walk toward them. They say at first he complied but then moved his hands to his waist. An officer opening fire. He feared that the male had just pulled a weapon from his waistband and fired one round striking the male. Reporter: Finch's family watching in horror. My granddaughter who witnessed the shooting and had to step over her dying uncle's body. That cop murdered my son. Reporter: Police confirm finch was unarmed and was not the one who made that call. Last evening's officer-involved shooting say tragic and senseless act. Reporter: Police in los Angeles confirmed overnight they've arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the s.w.a.t.'ing call. Authorities tell ABC news the onlining gaming dispute is part of their investigation but still tracking other leads. The officer who shot -- fired those shots was placed on administrative leave pending this investigation. Police say they know that s.w.a.t.'ing is a trend but in the case of a 911 call they always default to believing the caller. Horrifying story. Thank you.

