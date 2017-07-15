Transcript for Police officer's heroic actions caught on his body camera after train drags car in Texas

We move on to extraordinary moments captured on a police officer's body cam. You'll see the startling video in a moment. A car wedged under a train after a horrific accident made worse when that train inexplicably begins moving again with that car attached. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Stunning video, the heroic and incredible actions of a police officer in Lamar, Texas, captured on his body camera. While at least one inside trapped. Reporter: This SUV slammed inside this stopped freight train. The officer on the tracks on his hands and knees desperately trying to reach the injured couple. I know, I know, buddy. We hold on. We got medics going. What the . Tell him to stop. Stop the train! Reporter: The train starts to move. Call the railroad company. Tell them to stop moving. They're dragging this car with people inside. Reporter: The engineer unaware of the extra cargo or the rescue efforts drags the wreckage. The officer screaming working to get the attention of the train's operator while trying to calm the driver. Hold tight, man. We're getting them to stop. We're getting them to stop. Reporter: 100 yards later, finally the train stops. The father of the 22-year-old passenger says his daughter is lucky to be alive. I'm just grateful the police officer was that much on the job. It's a father's nightmare. Stop the train. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Kenneth Moton, ABC news, Dallas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.