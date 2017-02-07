Transcript for Police recover truck believed to be used in road-rage killing

A major break in the apparent road rage killing of this teenage girl. Police confiscating this red truck in their search for the gunman who killed a recent high school grad in Pennsylvania and Ron is here with this breaking story. Hey, Ron. Hey there, Cecilia. Police have been flooded with more than a thousand tips and now this morning that new development in the case, the vehicle that police believe the gunman was driving when he allegedly shot Bianca Roberson found which mean authorities are a step closer to the suspect himself. Overnight police locating and towing away the truck they say belongs to this man, suspected of killing a teenage girl in an act of road rage. Turn yourself in now. Every second you are out there you are only making this worse for yourself. Reporter: This new development hours after police released in video of the vehicle. Their search now intensifying for the suspect they say fatally shot 18-year-old 18-year-old Bianca Roberson days before her college orientation. We knew she would be something and do something with her life. Reporter: This picture shows Roberson's car and the suspect's red pickup jockeying for position as they merged in traffic. Tensions escalating. The man in the truck shooting Roberson, her car crashing. The red pickup speeding away. He made choices at each step that have process and each step 69 process he made the wrong choice. Reporter: Roberson's father Rodney wearing her necklace. Never going to take it off. It's my daughter. Reporter: As friends and family paid their respects at a vigil for Roberson, police say they are optimistic they will find the man who killed her. No word on whether that suspect has been found or identified. Investigators scheduled a news conference for late they are morning where they're expected to reveal new details about that case and the hunt for the alleged killer. Cecilia and Dan. Now that they have the vehicle it can't be long. You would hope so, yeah. Ron, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.